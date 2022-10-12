Italy detects more than 65,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours | News

The Italian Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday on the detection of 65,925 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and a total of 80 deaths from causes associated with the disease.

During this last period, 333,204 diagnostic tests were carried out and the positivity rate was 19.8 percent, which represents an increase of 1.7 percent compared to the previous part.

In Italy there are 520,919 active cases, of which 224 are admitted to intensive care rooms, 42 during the last day.

6,259 patients are kept in common admission rooms, while more than 500,000 are in home isolation.

It is worth mentioning that with the 80 deaths reported to date, the total number of fatalities in the European country increased to 117,650.

The president of the Institute for Scientific Exchange (ISI), Alessandro Vespignani, assured local media that this increase was not so alarming and added that these data are expected to be reduced in the coming days.

The expert added that this new increase in the total number of cases is due to the circulation of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the change in behavior after the summer.

