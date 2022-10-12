Floods in South Sudan affect almost a million people | News

Report This Content

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of the United Nations (UN) announced on Tuesday that nearly 909,000 people have been affected by the floods in South Sudan.

In an updated report in which the numbers of those affected disclosed a month ago are doubled, the aforementioned emergency response agency specified that the floods hit the African country for the fourth consecutive year.

As a result of torrential rains and floods, severe damage to crops and homes is reported. This situation affects nine of the ten states that make up that nation.

The previous report estimated that 386,000 people were affected by this situation, which was considered a real problem for seven states.

��Munkai Village, #SouthSudan

Nyachoung and her daughter Hadiya are two of the millions of people receiving food and nutrition assistance from @WFP in South Sudan.

In Rubkona County, floods have added to an already dire situation, affecting and displacing thousands of people�� pic.twitter.com/fKA8saTA1z

— WFP South Sudan (@WFP_SouthSudan)

October 9, 2022

In addition to the damage to cultivated fields and dwellings, the OCHA report adds that schools and health facilities have also been damaged.

Another balance of the floods is the submersion of wells and latrines, which caused the contamination of water sources and increases the risk of outbreaks of diarrheal diseases.

Mr Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO is call on National government to urgent response on situation of flood in Bentiue and Rukona in Unity State. pic.twitter.com/wC0WMPbSTz

— SOUTH SUDAN EAGLES MEDIA (@ssemtv)

October 10, 2022

Among the territorial entities most affected by this situation, OCHA points to Unity (north) and Bahr el Ghazal (west). In the case of the first territory, rich in oil, the floods caused the collapse of two dikes this Sunday, which created a threat of flooding to camps for internally displaced persons and a base of the UN Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss).

Regarding Bahr el Ghazal, the rains caused the collapse of a strategic bridge to bring critical aid to affected populations.

According to the World Bank, four out of five people among South Sudan’s 11 million people live in absolute poverty and about two-thirds of its population suffers from severe hunger.

Despite its oil wealth, the African country is considered one of the poorest on the planet. It faces an acute economic and political crisis, which adds to the consequences of a civil war that caused nearly 400,000 victims.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



