Lebanon takes steps to curb spread of cholera | News

Lebanon’s ministerial committee for combating epidemics decided on Tuesday to take measures to curb the spread of cholera, a disease that was only recently detected in this nation after several decades.

Among the measures are ensuring electricity for the supply of drinking water, activating border health checkpoints and providing the necessary medications to deal with the disease.

For his part, the Minister of Public Health, Firas Al-Abyad, pondered the vital need for water and sanitation in the localities to curb the increase in infections.

Under the supervision of the President of the Government in charge, Najib Miqati, the commission that includes officials from the Ministries of the Interior, Health, Energy, Environment and Agriculture agreed to guarantee electricity and service at sewage stations.

Similarly, it was called to provide sterilizers for distribution to water institutions and distribution tanks.

The committee also urged foreign institutions that advocate for refugee care to fulfill their duties and ensure a healthy environment for these residents in their receiving countries.

It was also called to intensify and respect the examinations for imported and nationally produced food.

According to the Health Ministry, 14 cholera infections have been confirmed so far, which are the first to suffer from this disease in Lebanon since 1993.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



