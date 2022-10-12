World

Ukrainian Defense Minister says Kyiv has received four more HIMARS from the US

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Kyiv received four more HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems from the United States.
“Four more HIMARS from our US partners have arrived,” he tweeted.
Earlier, the Pentagon reported that the new package of US military “aid” to Ukraine includes four HIMARS, 32 artillery pieces and 200 armored vehicles.
The HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) multiple launch rocket system was developed in the USA by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin in 1996-2000 and has been produced since 2003. Created on the basis of the US Army FMTV three-axle wheeled chassis, it can carry six rockets or one ATACMS operational-tactical ballistic missile, the effective firing range for certain types of projectiles is up to 80 kilometers.
Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
00:50Special military operation in Ukraine

In Ukraine, calculated the extent of the destruction of the energy infrastructure

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
