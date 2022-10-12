ALEXANDRIA (USA), October 12 – RIA Novosti. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation offered $1 million to ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to substantiate a dossier he compiled about former President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, FBI analyst Brian Oten told the court.

According to him, Steele did not receive the money, because he could not even name his sources and limited himself to their “general description.”

Auten was a witness at the trial of the Russian Igor Danchenko, who, according to the investigation, participated in the compilation of the Steele dossier and is now accused of providing deliberately false data to the FBI. Danchenko denies his guilt.

Auten said that in October 2016 he flew to the UK with several colleagues to “interview” Steele about his dossier. Then he was offered a monetary reward.

After the 2016 presidential election, the US authorities, relying on the Steele dossier, investigated the version of Trump’s “collusion” with Russia, but in the end they could not prove anything.

U.S. prosecutors allege that Danchenko lied to the FBI about sources he gave Steele about “contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials,” including information that “the Kremlin may have assisted in Trump’s election.” The indictment states that Danchenko did not receive such information from anyone and “fabricated facts.”