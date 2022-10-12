The expert said that Western media approve of Ukraine’s attack on the Crimean bridge

CARACAS, October 12 – RIA Novosti. The terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge on October 8 was coordinated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), this aggression is hushed up, which means it is supported by the Western media, Orlando Romero, an international analyst and political communications expert, expressed his position in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported that on the morning of October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean bridge, causing the fire of seven fuel tanks of the train. There was a partial collapse of two automobile spans of the bridge. The arch above its navigable part is not damaged, the NAC said. According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, three people died as a result of the explosion, and the special services of Ukraine were the customers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

“Obviously, this action was coordinated by NATO, it had geo-territorial and political aspects. But also media ones, because this aggression, committed in the depths of the territory (RF – ed.), is hushed up and supported by the media,” the Venezuelan professor said, talking about the Western media.

Romero said that in addition to the fact that transport arteries are priority military targets, the attack on the Crimean bridge was an attempt to demonstrate the “military power” of Ukraine.

“Russia in the conflict has shown itself to be a diplomatic, receptive and peace-oriented party, while Ukraine and its supporting countries are entirely engaged in confrontation,” the expert added.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council, said that a massive strike with precision-guided weapons had been inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. Putin called the incident on the Crimean bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kyiv has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is simply impossible to leave the crimes of the Kyiv regime unanswered.