MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. NATO could not fulfill some of its promises to Russia, said the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, during a speech at the Charles of Antwerp Foundation in Madrid.

“I am not satisfied with the arguments and arguments that many, including my friends <...> they justify the aggression by saying that NATO did not fulfill its promises. It’s possible. This is history. None of this justifies what is happening now,” Borrell said.

According to him, by protecting Ukraine, Europe “defends itself.” The politician also added that the EU has numerous obligations to Kyiv

“They range from financial to military to economic. And this is how it should continue,” Borrell added.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.