MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that he would have difficulty asking Congress for money for Kyiv if it continued to publicly complain about insufficient US aid, the Washington Post reported, citing a former White House official.

“Biden told the Ukrainian leader in private that it would be difficult for him to ask Congress for money if Zelenskiy seemed ungrateful and kept saying it wasn’t enough,” the article says.

The publication notes that Zelensky has repeatedly and publicly called on the United States and other Western countries to provide additional weapons to Ukraine, despite the fact that Biden and Congress have already sent unprecedented amounts of aid and modern weapons to Kyiv.

According to the newspaper, a split is emerging in the American political establishment over multibillion-dollar aid sent to Ukraine. These cracks are likely to deepen significantly if the Republicans regain the House of Representatives on November 8th.

Yesterday, 04:29 Saudi Arabia told how the United States fooled Zelensky

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that the new package of US military “aid” to Ukraine includes four HIMARS MLRS, 32 artillery pieces and 200 armored vehicles.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s military special operation, the United States and its NATO allies continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.