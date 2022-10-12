Biden announced the topic he wants to discuss with Putin

WASHINGTON, October 12 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that at the moment he sees no point in holding talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“He’s acting brutally, I think he’s committing war crimes. So I don’t see the point in meeting him at the moment,” Biden told CNN.

At the same time, he added that he would be ready to discuss the fate of American basketball player Britney Griner, convicted in the United States. “If he comes up to me at the G20 summit and says, ‘I want to talk about Greiner,’ then it’s possible, but I can’t imagine that,” Biden said.

In September, the US State Department reported that dialogue with Russia on the prisoner exchange was continuing despite the departure of US Ambassador John Sullivan. According to American media, the United States is offering Russia to exchange American basketball player Brittney Griner convicted of drug smuggling and Paul Whelan convicted of espionage for Viktor Bout, but Russia allegedly requested another compatriot. In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on his US colleague for “quiet diplomacy” rather than public discussion.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass. The ultimate goal of the operation, according to the supreme commander, is “the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself.”

After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. At the same time, as Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy.