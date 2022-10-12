Two delegations of US congressmen arrived in Taiwan

BEIJING, Oct 12 – RIA Novosti. Two delegations of US congressmen have arrived in Taiwan, the island’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“Foreign Minister Wu Zhaose welcomed two delegations of US congressmen to the banquet. We thank our friends for the meaningful discussion on defense, deterrence and Taiwan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” the official account said. departments on Twitter.

Earlier, the island’s Foreign Ministry reported that two delegations of US congressmen, led by Republican member of the House of Representatives Brad Wenstrup and House of Representatives member, Democrat Seth Moulton, would stay on the island until October 13. The delegations also included congressmen Kai Kahele and Michael Waltz.

It was noted that during their stay in Taiwan, the congressmen, in particular, will meet with the head of the administration of the island, Tsai Ing-wen, and exchange views on bilateral relations, as well as on issues of regional security and trade and economic cooperation.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after the visit to the island of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.

Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the beginning of the 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations through Taiwan.