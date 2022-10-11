Russia executes attack with high-precision weapons in Ukraine | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Monday that the Russian army carried out “a massive attack with high-precision and long-range weapons” against Ukraine’s energy, military and communications targets in retaliation for the attack on a bridge in Crimea, attributed to kyiv security forces.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out an attack in Crimea

The president specified during a meeting with the permanent members of the National Security Council that the attacks were carried out from the air, sea and land “following the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and in accordance with the plan of the Russian General Staff.”

In this sense, the head of the Kremlin pointed out that if kyiv continues with the attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian territory, Moscow’s response will be “hard” and correspondingly “at the level of threats”.

Similarly, Putin addressed the sabotage of the Crimean bridge while assuring that “it is clear that those who ordered, organized and perpetrated the terrorist attack are the Ukrainian special services.”

In turn, the president referred to acts of “nuclear terrorism” such as “missile and artillery attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” as well as the attacks on the Russian nuclear power plant in Kursk.

Accordingly, he pointed out that “the third terrorist attack of this type damaged three lines like this at the same time. The damage was repaired in the shortest possible time with the measures adopted and there were no serious consequences.

Likewise, Putin emphasized that kyiv’s terrorist methods “include the murders of public figures, journalists and academics, both in Ukraine and in Russia. They include the terrorist attacks against the cities of Donbass, which last more than eight years”.

Finally, he concluded that Ukraine “by its actions has practically placed itself on a par with international terrorist formations, with the most hated groups. Leaving such crimes unanswered is simply no longer possible.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

