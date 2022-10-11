Belarus will deploy joint troops with Russia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, announced on Monday that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the joint deployment of troops in the face of the deterioration of the situation with the Western borders.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Belarus blames the West for conflict in Ukraine

The Belarusian president stated that “due to the aggravation of the western borders of the Union State, we have agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.”

In this sense, the head of state specified that the bulk of this group will be the Belarusian Army while he assured that if the level of threat is maintained “we will begin to deploy the group of the State of the Union”.

At the same time, Lukashenko explained that the formation of the group of troops began two days ago, meanwhile, he noted that “a large number of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is not expected.”

However, he asserted that Russia will offer more than 1,000 troops, for which he called to be prepared in the near future “to integrate these people and place them where they should be according to our plan.”

Similarly, the president reported that his nation was warned about the possibility of a terrorist attack on its territory carried out from Ukraine, similar to the sabotage of the Crimean bridge reported last Saturday.

Accordingly, Lukashenko stressed that “let the president of Ukraine and other madmen know that the Crimean bridge will seem small to them if they touch a single meter of our territory with their dirty hands.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report