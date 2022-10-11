North Korea announces nuclear tactical exercises | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The seven recent missile launches were “nuclear tactical” exercises to warn enemies, personally watched by leader Kim Jong Un, the state-run KCNA news agency reported Monday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korea launches a new projectile over the Sea of ​​Japan

The message broadcast on the state channel indicates that the exercises carried out were to “verify and evaluate the country’s nuclear deterrence and counterattack capacity,” which “constitutes a severe warning to enemies.”

“The units of the Korean People’s Army in charge of the use of tactical nuclear weapons organized military exercises from September 25 to October 9 to verify and evaluate the country’s nuclear deterrence and counterattack capacity, which constitutes a stern warning to enemies. “KCNA posted.

the leader of #Korea of the North, Kim Jong-un, said that “there is no content for the dialogue with the enemy” and that “they do not feel the need to do so, as long as they continue to threaten the country militarily”, amid growing tensions on the peninsula pic.twitter.com/cPPMdyOOMg

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 10, 2022

The agency added that “Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and chairman of its Central Military Commission, guided the military exercises at the site.”

Pyongyang has tested ballistic missiles seven times since September 25, the latest of 25 cruise and ballistic missile launch events this year, raising tensions to their highest level since 2017.

The various tests simulated targeting military command facilities, attacking major ports and airports in the south, KCNA added.

#China reiterated his call to bet on dialogue and negotiation, after the new launches of ballistic missiles carried out by #Korea North in response to military exercises between the United States and South Korea pic.twitter.com/kCdZUqu6M0

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 10, 2022

The agency added that the series of seven drills by the North’s “tactical nuclear operations units” showed that its “nuclear combat forces” are “fully ready to attack and destroy the established objects at the planned locations in the established time.”

“Although the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we have nothing to talk about and do not feel the need to,” Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have held combined naval exercises, including deploying the USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the area twice, angering Pyongyang, which sees such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion.

In response, North Korea “decided to host military exercises under the simulation of a real war… to verify and assess the country’s nuclear counterattack and war deterrence capabilities,” KCNA reported.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report