Hungary and Serbia will build pipeline for Russian oil | News

The spokesman for the Hungarian government, Zoltan Kovacs, reported on Monday that Budapest agreed with Belgrade to build a pipeline to guarantee the supply of Russian oil to Serbia.

The also Secretary of State for Communication and International Relations stated that “the new pipeline would allow Serbia to obtain cheaper crude oil from the Urals, connecting to the Friendship pipeline”.

In this sense, the Prime Minister’s spokesman pointed out that “at present, the country’s oil supply is carried out largely through a pipeline through Croatia, but it is unlikely that this will be possible in the future due to the sanctions that have been adopted.

1/2 @avucic and PM Orbán have agreed to build an oil pipeline to Hungary. The new oil pipeline would enable Serbia to be supplied with cheaper Urals crude oil, connecting to the Friendship oil pipeline.

— Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox)

October 10, 2022

The statements come in the framework of preparations for the implementation of the partial embargo on Russian oil imports by the European Union (EU) in response to the special military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday that he had reached an agreement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to build a new oil pipeline.

According to the president, the new pipeline, which will have a length of 128 kilometers, will be built in a maximum period of two years with a preliminary budget of 100 million euros.

At the same time, Vucic reported that another pipeline is also planned through North Macedonia to the port of Durres in Albania in order to guarantee the supply of Russian crude, on which it depends heavily.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



