Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Monday the dissolution of Parliament and the holding of early general elections within 60 days, as established by state law.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Danish government calls early elections

The premier specified that the decision was made after a meeting with the Malay king, Abdullah of Pahang, to obtain his approval; further noting that the Electoral Commission would decide the date of the vote.

“Pursuant to Article 40 (2) (b) and Article 55 (2) of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong acted in accordance with His Majesty’s discretion in granting my request that the 14 Parliament was dissolved today, October 10, 2022,” the executive stressed.

He further added that it is necessary to take action by the heads of government of the states, except Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor; in the interests of dissolving their respective legislative assemblies on the same date as the parliamentary general elections, although some states have decided not to dissolve their state assemblies.

It is worth noting that the entity‘s announcement ended more than two years of talks about holding elections, during which time the country experienced a change of governments and prime ministers at an unprecedented rate.

Since the last general election in 2018, which saw the historic fall of the conservative United Malays National Organization (UNMO) party as the ruling power, Malaysia has had three prime ministers, none of whom served more than two years amid the economic and political challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report