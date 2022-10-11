Palestinian boy dies after being shot by Israeli troops | News

World

Palestinian boy dies after being shot by Israeli troops

A Palestinian boy has succumbed to his injuries nearly two weeks after he was shot by the Israeli army near the city of JenIn in the northern occupied West Bank, local media sources reported on Monday.

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian youths in Jenin

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the boy as Mahmoud Khalil Samoudi, 12, from the Jenin village of Yamoun, saying he was shot in the stomach.

According to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, Samoudi was shot on September 28.

On that day, a large Israeli military group stormed Jenin and killed four Palestinian men. At least 40 others were injured in armed clashes with Palestinian fighters, as well as widespread clashes with youths.

Israeli forces have been conducting almost daily raids for the past year, particularly focused on the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, where Palestinian armed resistance is becoming more organized.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

