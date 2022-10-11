Palestinian government asks the UN for special protection for children | News

Report This Content

The Government of Palestine asked the United Nations (UN) on Monday to urgently provide special protection to the children of that country, victims of the Israeli occupation army, after learning of the death of the 12-year-old minor Mahmoud Samoudi.

Palestinian boy dies after being shot by Israeli troops

Through a letter sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to the entity‘s secretary general, António Guterres, and to its special representative for Children and Armed Conflicts, Virginia Gamba, Palestine denounced the actions carried out by Israel against minors in the occupied West Bank, who have claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinian children.

“Since the beginning of 2022, Israel, the occupying power, has deliberately killed more than 44 Palestinian children and minors. Today, 12-year-old Mahmoud Samoudi has succumbed to his injuries, after he was shot in the abdomen in critical condition by Israeli occupation forces 12 days ago in Jenin,” the document stressed.

Photo of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Samoudi, who died of gunshot wounds sustained by Israeli occupying forces in the occupied city of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/g4CHZO9Zsx

– Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

October 10, 2022

The text also referred that in the last 15 days, more than five Palestinian children and youths, aged between seven and 19 years, have been killed at the hands of Israeli forces, targeting the upper part of their bodies.

In addition to Mahmoud Samoudi, the Palestinian authorities mentioned in the text seven-year-old Rayan Suleiman, Adel Adel Daud (14), Mahdi Ladadwa, Mahmoud Sous and Fayez Khaled Damdoum, all 17, and Ahmad Draghmeh (19).

“Israel deliberately targets Palestinian children and minors with the stated aim of killing and maiming them, thereby denying them their right to life. Children must never be killed or maimed,” states the letter, which also accuses Israel of pursuing a shoot-to-kill policy.

12 year old Mahmoud al Smoudi was shot in the stomach by Israeli forces while they raided and attacked Jenin a few days ago. He died today as a result of his injuries from him.

Never forget. Decolonization now.

— Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good)

October 10, 2022

Palestine also warned that the increase in crimes and attacks by the occupying Army against minors and young people from that country in the Middle East will be unstoppable until Israel is forced to account for its crimes urgently and effectively.

In this regard, he urged the UN to include Israel on the list of shame for its constant violations of international law and existing resolutions in order to offer protection to children in contexts of armed conflict.

“Palestinian children are entitled to their human rights, protection, health, dignity and peace. They are no exception to these global norms. We reiterate that the selective application of international law is unacceptable and indefensible and is causing great harm not only to our people but to the rules-based international order.

The message culminated with a call to the international community to take measures to hold Israel accountable for its crimes, and to put an end to the situation of insecurity that Palestinian children experience on a daily basis.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



