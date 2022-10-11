Uganda reports seven deaths from Ebola in last two days | News

World

The Ugandan Ministry of Health reported on Monday that seven new deaths from Ebola were reported in the last two days, for a total of 17 deaths since an outbreak was reported in the country on September 20 last.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, shared the death report and stressed that as of October 9, the cumulative number of confirmed cases was 48 after four new cases were registered in the last 48 hours.

Nine of those affected are health workers, indicated the Ugandan health portfolio, which also reported that the cumulative number of recovered people is 14.

The portfolio mentioned that at least 35 percent of the 1,049 cumulative contacts listed have completed their 21 days of follow-up, while the active cases at the time of admission are 14.

Ainebyoona confirmed that a team of World Health Organization (WHO) officials is in the country to discuss support for the Ebola response.

The Ministry also reported that more than 60 officers supporting risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) in Mubende and other high-risk districts have started a three-day training on RCCE for Ebola and other public health emergencies.

Since September 20, Uganda has confirmed an outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD). The first case was detected in a 24-year-old man from the Ngabano village in Mubende.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

