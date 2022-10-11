Zelensky said he discussed with Biden the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 10 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had spoken with US President Joe Biden and discussed the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine, as well as Washington’s support for a resolution for the UN General Assembly.

“I had a productive conversation with US President Joe Biden. The main topic of discussion was air defense. At the moment, this is the number one priority in our defense cooperation,” Zelensky writes on Telegram.

Yesterday, 14:49Special military operation in Ukraine Germany to send first of four air defense systems to Ukraine

According to him, “America’s leadership with the tough position of the G7” in supporting the Ukrainian resolution of the UN General Assembly is very important for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council on Monday, said that this morning a massive strike with precision-guided weapons was inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure, military command and communications – two days after the explosion on the Crimean bridge, which Putin called a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kyiv has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is simply impossible to leave the crimes of the Kyiv regime unanswered.

In addition, according to the president, Ukraine committed three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and tried to undermine the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

Yesterday, 19:46Special military operation in Ukraine Biden: US condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the goal of a massive strike with precision-guided weapons against Ukraine carried out on Monday had been achieved.

Ukrainian media on Monday reported explosions in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as Kharkiv, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Lviv and Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnitsky, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. In addition, Zelensky’s office reported strikes on power facilities in Zaporozhye, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.

In addition, local residents told RIA Novosti that explosions occurred on Monday at a military training ground in the Odessa region near the village of Mayaki on the border with Moldova. The Ukrainian MP spoke about the explosions in the Cherkasy region.