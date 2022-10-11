World

Russia fails to get immediate vote on referendum resolution

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






UN, October 10 – RIA Novosti. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya proposed to immediately vote on the resolution of the West, which does not recognize referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on the issue of joining Russia; Chairman of the General Assembly (GA) of the world organization Csaba Koroshi did not agree with this.
“We want you to announce a vote on the draft resolution now. We voted and then proposed a debate on this issue,” Nebenzya said.
For his part, the chairman of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Koroshi, said that the practice involves holding debates, and then voting. The Russian permanent representative said that the chosen scenario is beneficial “who knows”. “In this case, we can only express our regret with the decision you made and the methods of conducting the meeting, which were demonstrated today,” Nebenzya responded.
Yesterday, 22:27Special military operation in Ukraine

UN General Assembly abandons secret ballot on referendums

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The Czechs decided to give up hot food due to the energy crisis

20 mins ago

IAEA: Iran uses 3rd cascade of IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz facility

43 mins ago

The head of the leading party of the European Parliament pointed out the mistake of the EU in the gas issue

59 mins ago

Truss calls for emergency meeting of NATO leaders

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.