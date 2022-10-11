World
Russia fails to get immediate vote on referendum resolution
UN, October 10 – RIA Novosti. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya proposed to immediately vote on the resolution of the West, which does not recognize referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on the issue of joining Russia; Chairman of the General Assembly (GA) of the world organization Csaba Koroshi did not agree with this.
“We want you to announce a vote on the draft resolution now. We voted and then proposed a debate on this issue,” Nebenzya said.
For his part, the chairman of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Koroshi, said that the practice involves holding debates, and then voting. The Russian permanent representative said that the chosen scenario is beneficial “who knows”. “In this case, we can only express our regret with the decision you made and the methods of conducting the meeting, which were demonstrated today,” Nebenzya responded.
