Russia fails to get immediate vote on referendum resolution

“We want you to announce a vote on the draft resolution now. We voted and then proposed a debate on this issue,” Nebenzya said.

For his part, the chairman of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Koroshi, said that the practice involves holding debates, and then voting. The Russian permanent representative said that the chosen scenario is beneficial “who knows”. “In this case, we can only express our regret with the decision you made and the methods of conducting the meeting, which were demonstrated today,” Nebenzya responded.