MOSCOW, October 11 – RIA Novosti. Czechs are increasingly refusing hot food because of the economy, writes Lidovky.

Prices for full meals in restaurants or eateries have risen noticeably, while inflation has eaten up most of the salary. Therefore, in the Czech Republic, people are increasingly choosing a cold snack that they have prepared at home in advance.

“People either make do with a sandwich, or at best take food in a container with them,” the article says.

The publication notes that due to prices that have increased by a quarter in restaurants, Czechs are trying to spend as little as possible, refusing desserts and even drinks.

“Average spending per meal is now 162.40 kroons. Compared to last year, this is an increase of 10.7 percent. However, prices in restaurants, according to the Czech Statistical Office, rose by a quarter. It is natural that people choose the cheapest dishes in business lunches or, for example, refuse drinks and take only one dish. If prices did not bother people, then the increase in costs would correspond to the rate of rise in prices, ”Aneta Martishkova from Edenred shared her opinion.

The article says that many Czechs even have a sandwich for dinner, and in some families they cook hot food only on weekends.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and the restrictions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and its allies is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

