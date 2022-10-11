The Czechs decided to give up hot food due to the energy crisis
Demand for fireplaces has increased tenfold in the Czech Republic
“Average spending per meal is now 162.40 kroons. Compared to last year, this is an increase of 10.7 percent. However, prices in restaurants, according to the Czech Statistical Office, rose by a quarter. It is natural that people choose the cheapest dishes in business lunches or, for example, refuse drinks and take only one dish. If prices did not bother people, then the increase in costs would correspond to the rate of rise in prices, ”Aneta Martishkova from Edenred shared her opinion.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
