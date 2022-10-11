The head of the leading party of the European Parliament pointed out the mistake of the EU in the gas issue

MOSCOW, October 11 – RIA Novosti. The EU countries are building their gas policy disunitedly, which does not contribute to lower energy prices, said Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, in an interview with Waz

The German politician noted that now the European countries take turns “knocking at the door of Qatar or the United Arab Emirates”, thereby increasing the demand and price for gas.

“Europeans offer ever higher prices and interrupt each other’s rates. The EU countries must finally form a trading community,” Weber stressed.

He urged EU members to start negotiations on long-term contracts with other countries to reduce prices.

“The EU should offer long-term contracts in order to significantly reduce current prices in return,” the politician shared his opinion.

Yesterday, 04:39 Erdogan warned about the consequences of limiting gas supplies to Europe

Manfred Weber pointed out that under no circumstances should a decrease in the price of gas lead to an increase in consumption.

“To save money, you need to do more,” he concluded.

Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy. In the United States and European countries, inflation is also a record for decades.