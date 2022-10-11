Truss calls for emergency meeting of NATO leaders

MOSCOW, October 11 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday during a meeting of G7 leaders will call for an British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday during a meeting of G7 leaders will call for an emergency meeting of NATO leaders following Monday’s Russian strikes on Ukraine’s military command and control, energy infrastructure and communications.

“The Prime Minister will ask countries to support painful sanctions and call for a meeting of all NATO leaders in the coming days,” Downing Street said in a statement about Truss’ plans to attend the G7 meeting.

As noted by the British government, the leaders of the “Big Seven” on Tuesday intend to discuss the energy crisis, as well as limiting the price of Russian oil.

On Tuesday, the G7 countries will hold an extraordinary meeting via video link, the participants will discuss the consequences of attacks on Ukrainian targets, and Vladimir Zelensky will take part in the video call at the beginning of the conversation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council on Monday, said that on Monday morning a massive strike with precision-guided weapons was inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure, military command and communications – two days after the explosion on the Crimean bridge, which Putin called a terrorist attack aimed at destruction of civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kyiv has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is simply impossible to leave the crimes of the Kyiv regime unanswered.

In addition, according to the president, Ukraine committed three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and tried to undermine the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the goal of a massive strike with precision-guided weapons against Ukraine carried out on Monday had been achieved.

Ukrainian media on Monday reported explosions in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Lviv and Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnitsky, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions also fell under rocket attacks. In addition, Zelensky’s office reported strikes on power facilities in Zaporozhye, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.

In addition, local residents told RIA Novosti that explosions occurred on Monday at a military training ground in the Odessa region near the village of Mayaki on the border with Moldova. The Ukrainian MP spoke about the explosions in the Cherkasy region.