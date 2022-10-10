Austrians re-elect President Alexander von der Bellen | News

Report This Content

The president of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, achieved his re-election this Sunday, according to polls at the polls that found 54.6 percent of the votes in his favor, the capital television indicated.

Year-on-year inflation reaches 9.3% in Austria

With a campaign based on the slogan of “clarity”, Van der Bellen, a 78-year-old economics professor with a pro-European tendency, would reach more than 50% of the votes, according to the latest polls prior to the election.

His rivals include Walter Rosenkranz of the far-right Freedom Party and rocker Dominik Wlazny, founder of the Beer Party.

���� AUSTRIA | The green president Alexander Van der Bellen, re-elected with 55% of the vote in the first round, according to exit polls.

The far-right candidate is second with 18.5% (in 2016, the FPÖ candidate had 35.1%). pic.twitter.com/bYrIUQ9HJF

– The Electoral (@ElElectoral)

October 9, 2022

More than 6.3 million people were summoned to choose among seven candidates who will be the head of state for the next six years.

The vote to elect the president of Austria began this Sunday at 06:00 local time and ended at 17:00 when the last of the 10,000 authorized polling places close.

If none of the seven candidates achieves an absolute majority, a second round will be held between the two with the most votes.

“I hope of course that it ends well, that we already have clarity today,” declared the president after casting his vote in Vienna.

In his opinion, a second round would simply mean waiting another four weeks to obtain the desired result.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



