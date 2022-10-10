Reported attack on US military base in Syria | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The United States Central Command (Centcom, for its acronym in English) reported that one of its occupation bases in Syria was attacked this Saturday night, amid tensions over the illegal presence of US troops in US territory. arab country

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia denounces to the UN that the US continues to loot Syrian oil

In a statement issued early Sunday, Centcom said “no US or associated forces were killed or injured and no facilities or equipment were damaged. Additional rockets were found at the launch site.”

A 107mm rocket was fired at international forces at the Rumalyn landing zone at 10:12 p.m. local time Saturday in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, according to a statement from the US Central Command.

In Damascus, the Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused the United States of stealing and exporting oil across the Syrian-Iraqi border and transporting it to northern Iraq, describing it as piracy and an attempt to “return to colonial times.”

He explained that in recent weeks, US forces have stepped up operations to extract Syrian oil, removing hundreds of tanks they had stolen from Rmelan oil fields, in cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The United States has stationed troops and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, the Defense Department alleges, with the aim of protecting oil fields from terrorist attacks by the Islamic State, also known as Daesh.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report