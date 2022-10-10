UN denounces that Israel killed at least 100 Palestinians in 2022 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, pointed out that at least 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank during this year 2022.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian youths in Jenin

Since the beginning of the year, at least 100 Palestinians have been killed, including children, amid a significant increase in Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank, including Area A, Wennesland reported.

Israeli occupation forces brutally break into a Palestinian home in the Shufat refugee camp in the occupied city of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/MXeR9ib9np

– Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

October 9, 2022

“I am alarmed by the deteriorating security situation, including the increase in armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” Wennesland said in a statement.

“The growing violence in the occupied West Bank – including East Jerusalem – is fueling a climate of fear, hatred and anger. It is crucial to reduce tensions immediately to open space for crucial initiatives aimed at a viable political horizon,” Wennesland said in a statement.

The mounting violence in WB is fueling a climate of fear, hatred & anger. Crucial to reduce tensions to open the space for crucial initiatives aimed at establishing a viable political horizon. Fragility of the situation underscores urgency of changing dynamics on the ground. pic.twitter.com/VmuY42egOb

— Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland)

October 8, 2022

The fragility of the situation underscores the urgency of changing the dynamics on the ground, while addressing the underlying political and security issues fueling the current instability.”

The Israeli army stepped up raids and “anti-terror operations” in the occupied West Bank seven months ago in response to a wave of five attacks between March and April on Israeli soil that killed 18 people.

It has also in turn caused an increase in violent attacks by armed Palestinian youths, especially in the north of the region, in the Nablus and Jenin area.

So far this year, 114 Palestinians – including unarmed civilians such as journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and minors – have been killed in violent incidents with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the highest number in the area since 2015, according to a tally by the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Palestinian health.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report