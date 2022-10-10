Protesters march for US abortion rights | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



US civil society organizations staged a series of demonstrations this Sunday in Washington, the capital, and other cities in that country, in defense of women’s reproductive rights, particularly abortion.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Judge Suspends Law Banning Abortion in Ohio, USA

The particularity of these demonstrations is that they take place one month before the presidential mid-term elections in which the two Chambers of Congress are renewed; the Senate will only be a third of its members and that of Representatives in its entirety.

The protest is centered around the Supreme Court overturning the federal right to abortion and urging them to elect Democrats in the November 8 election who have come out in favor of abortion rights.

The marches, led mostly by women, carried the slogans “we will not go back”, “feminist tsunami” and “vote to save women’s rights”.

In the same sense, several demonstrators wore green bracelets or scarves, the symbol of the campaign in favor of the legalization of abortion.

The question of the right to abortion was introduced in the electoral campaigns because while the Republicans have focused mainly on inflation, concerns about migration and crime, the Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, have focused on the debate on the right to abortion.

In late June, the Supreme Court ended decades of federal protection of abortion rights, leaving it up to each state to set its own standards.

Terminating pregnancy is currently prohibited entirely in Alabama, Arkansas, South Dakota, Idaho, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia, according to data from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report