Belarusian TV channel showed video of drunken Ukrainian border guards

MINSK, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The Belarusian TV channel ONT showed a video with drunken Ukrainian border guards in the evening program “To Be Supplemented”.

“Episode one. The Gomel section of the border (Belarus and Ukraine. — Approx. ed.). Brave Ukrainian fighters instead of serving are engaged in fishing, which is not complete without the use of alcoholic beverages,” the TV presenter commented on one of the fragments.

In the second video, people in the form of border guards smoke and show obscene gestures towards Belarus. On the third, two men in camouflage, sitting in the bushes, point their weapons at the lenses of Belarusian surveillance cameras.

“On the Mozyr section of the border, two warriors in some kind of gangsta rapper style show all the same obscene gestures to the surveillance cameras. It seems that their four-legged friend is a little ashamed of such behavior of the bipeds,” the commentary to the video says.

The last video shows two fighters, one of whom is holding a bottle, and the other is staggering and falling.

According to the presenter, the footage from surveillance cameras on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border was provided by the state border committee of the republic.