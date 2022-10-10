World

Belarusian TV channel showed video of drunken Ukrainian border guards

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MINSK, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The Belarusian TV channel ONT showed a video with drunken Ukrainian border guards in the evening program “To Be Supplemented”.
“Episode one. The Gomel section of the border (Belarus and Ukraine. — Approx. ed.). Brave Ukrainian fighters instead of serving are engaged in fishing, which is not complete without the use of alcoholic beverages,” the TV presenter commented on one of the fragments.
In the second video, people in the form of border guards smoke and show obscene gestures towards Belarus. On the third, two men in camouflage, sitting in the bushes, point their weapons at the lenses of Belarusian surveillance cameras.
“On the Mozyr section of the border, two warriors in some kind of gangsta rapper style show all the same obscene gestures to the surveillance cameras. It seems that their four-legged friend is a little ashamed of such behavior of the bipeds,” the commentary to the video says.
September 20, 03:06Special military operation in Ukraine

The ex-officer told how drunk soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot their “just like that”

The last video shows two fighters, one of whom is holding a bottle, and the other is staggering and falling.
According to the presenter, the footage from surveillance cameras on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border was provided by the state border committee of the republic.
August 13, 11:51 am

Media: drunken Ukrainian diplomats in Austria staged a chase after an accident

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

SPD leads in Lower Saxony government elections

29 mins ago

Mayor of Chisinau: the police are responsible for blocking the streets during the protest

52 mins ago

US blocking humanitarian mission in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry says

1 hour ago

Boat capsize in Anambra state kills 76 in Nigeria

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.