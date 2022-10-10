SPD leads in Lower Saxony government elections

BERLIN, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), according to the interim results of elections to the Landtag in the federal state of Lower Saxony, won the largest number of votes, follows from preliminary data presented by the German channel ZDF.

As of 18:00 (19:00 Moscow time), the SPD won 32.5 percent of the vote, thus losing 4.4 percentage points compared to the 2017 election.

The CDU came in second with 27.5 percent of the vote, 6.1 percentage points lower than the results of the vote five years ago.

The Greens, according to preliminary indicators, improved the result by 5.8 percentage points, they were supported by 14.5 percent of voters. Alternative for Germany, in turn, doubled its figure, gaining 12 percent of the vote.

Only five percent of voters voted for the FDP, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than their previous result. The left garnered only 3 percent of the vote, down 1.6 percentage points. The party again failed to overcome the five percent barrier, which means that it will not be represented in the Landtag of Lower Saxony again.

According to the Forschungsgruppe Wahlen association, 61 percent of voters took part in the voting.