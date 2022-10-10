World

US blocking humanitarian mission in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The US-led “international anti-terrorist coalition” is blocking a humanitarian mission in Syria in the city of Al-Hasek, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic, said.
“The US-led so-called “international anti-terrorist coalition” continues to block a joint humanitarian mission of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the city of Al-Hasek, where, due to a rapid increase in the incidence due to an outbreak of cholera and the plight of residents of the Government quarter, a difficult humanitarian situation has developed,” Yegorov said at a briefing.
He added that the command of the “American contingent” is preventing the delivery of food and medicine to residents.
Yesterday, 04:04

US military base in Syria under fire

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 min ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Boat capsize in Anambra state kills 76 in Nigeria

23 mins ago

North Korean leader says he does not consider it necessary to talk to enemies

46 mins ago

In Hungary, the people will be asked about the sanctions that caused the outflow of Russian tourists

1 hour ago

Media: pickup truck crashed into a group of people at a bar in Colorado, one person died

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.