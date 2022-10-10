US blocking humanitarian mission in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The US-led “international anti-terrorist coalition” is blocking a humanitarian mission in Syria in the city of Al-Hasek, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic, said.

“The US-led so-called “international anti-terrorist coalition” continues to block a joint humanitarian mission of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the city of Al-Hasek, where, due to a rapid increase in the incidence due to an outbreak of cholera and the plight of residents of the Government quarter, a difficult humanitarian situation has developed,” Yegorov said at a briefing.