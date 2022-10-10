World

Boat capsize in Anambra state kills 76 in Nigeria

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. Nigerian authorities said 76 people were killed in a boat capsizing in Anambra state, the country’s presidential office said.
“President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed his condolences over the boat crash in Anambra state, which killed dozens of people. The boat, reportedly carrying 85 people, capsized in flooding in the Ogbaru district of the state, with emergency authorities confirming the death toll is 76 people,” the presidential office’s Twitter account said in a statement.
On Saturday, Vanguard, citing the local emergency agency, reported that 76 people were missing in an overturned boat in Anambra state.
October 8, 14:46

Floods kill more than 40 people in Nigeria

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

North Korean leader says he does not consider it necessary to talk to enemies

32 mins ago

In Hungary, the people will be asked about the sanctions that caused the outflow of Russian tourists

54 mins ago

Media: pickup truck crashed into a group of people at a bar in Colorado, one person died

1 hour ago

At least three dead leaves explosion on the bridge in Crimea | News

17 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.