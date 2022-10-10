World
Boat capsize in Anambra state kills 76 in Nigeria
MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. Nigerian authorities said 76 people were killed in a boat capsizing in Anambra state, the country’s presidential office said.
“President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed his condolences over the boat crash in Anambra state, which killed dozens of people. The boat, reportedly carrying 85 people, capsized in flooding in the Ogbaru district of the state, with emergency authorities confirming the death toll is 76 people,” the presidential office’s Twitter account said in a statement.
On Saturday, Vanguard, citing the local emergency agency, reported that 76 people were missing in an overturned boat in Anambra state.
October 8, 14:46
Floods kill more than 40 people in Nigeria
