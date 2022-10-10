World

North Korean leader says he does not consider it necessary to talk to enemies

MOSCOW, October 10 – RIA Novosti. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he did not consider it necessary to negotiate with enemies, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports, citing the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
“Kim was quoted as saying that he does not feel the need to engage in dialogue with enemies and that there is nothing to talk about with them,” Yonhap reports.
As, in turn, Reuters reports with reference to the CTC, Kim Jong-un promised to strengthen the country’s military operations in the future. The KCNA report also said that a newly developed missile was fired over Japan on October 4, designed to “deliver a stronger and clearer warning to enemies.”
North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles since late September in response to the US and South Korea’s refusal to stop military exercises that Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for a war against the DPRK.
Media: in Japan admitted that the DPRK tested submarine ballistic missiles

Tags
