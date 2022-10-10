World

In Hungary, the people will be asked about the sanctions that caused the outflow of Russian tourists

BUDAPEST, Oct 10 – RIA Novosti. One of the questions at the national consultations on sanctions in Hungary will be devoted to measures that have led to a decrease in the flow of tourists from Russia, which harms the Hungarian economy, said the representative of the Hungarian government, Alexandra Sentkiraji.
“At the national consultations, we will ask what Hungarians think about the sanctions, which have not spared tourism either. The sanctions are detrimental to European tourism, which is generally in a difficult position in the post-pandemic period. Due to entry restrictions, the number of tourists arriving from Russia has significantly decreased. This also affects Hungary, especially considering that the number of arrivals from abroad is still below the pre-epidemic level. We are talking about an industry that provides employment for several hundred thousand people in our country,” Szentkyraji said, calling on Hungarians to express their opinion . Her speech was posted on the Hungarian government’s social media account.
Earlier, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Hungary was the first in Europe to launch national consultations to find out the opinion of citizens on EU sanctions against Russia. He called on all citizens of the country to express their opinion on the sanctions during the national consultation and thus “put an end” to the increase in energy prices caused by the sanctions imposed by Brussels on EU member states. Citizens are planned to be asked seven questions, it is already known that one of them will be devoted to gas, one to oil, and one more to nuclear energy.
Hungarian government spokeswoman Alexandra Szentkirayi said that EU sanctions are a weapon that fired in the opposite direction, as a result of which Europe became poorer and Russia richer. According to a poll by the public opinion research center Szazadveg, more than 70% of Hungarians believe that anti-Russian sanctions harm Europe, including Hungary. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said the EU sanctions strategy had “completely failed”.
The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.
