World

Media: pickup truck crashed into a group of people at a bar in Colorado, one person died

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, Oct 10 – RIA Novosti. A driver crashed into a crowd near a bar in the US state of Colorado, killing one person and injuring seven, according to HuffPost.
“One person died and seven were injured after a pickup truck drove over a group of people outside a bar in Colorado on Sunday morning. Authorities suspect the driver’s actions were deliberate,” the report said.
Police have arrested the 29-year-old driver on murder charges after he allegedly tried to leave the scene, the report said. One person died on the spot, four were taken to hospitals, three more received minor injuries, the publication clarifies.
Authorities believe that the driver and the victims had an argument prior to the incident, which caused the incident, the report said.
September 3, 21:22

US police arrest plane hijacker who threatened to ram store

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

At least three dead leaves explosion on the bridge in Crimea | News

16 hours ago

Israeli forces assassinate two young Palestinians in Jenin | News

17 hours ago

Demonstration in the United Kingdom demands the release of Julian Assange | News

19 hours ago

At least 12 dead leaves bus fire in India | News

20 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.