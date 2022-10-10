Media: pickup truck crashed into a group of people at a bar in Colorado, one person died

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 – RIA Novosti. A driver crashed into a crowd near a bar in the US state of Colorado, killing one person and injuring seven, according to HuffPost.

“One person died and seven were injured after a pickup truck drove over a group of people outside a bar in Colorado on Sunday morning. Authorities suspect the driver’s actions were deliberate,” the report said.

Police have arrested the 29-year-old driver on murder charges after he allegedly tried to leave the scene, the report said. One person died on the spot, four were taken to hospitals, three more received minor injuries, the publication clarifies.

Authorities believe that the driver and the victims had an argument prior to the incident, which caused the incident, the report said.