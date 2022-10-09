At least three dead leaves explosion on the bridge in Crimea | News

The explosion on the bridge that connects Crimea with Russia left at least three dead in an act that Moscow condemned and pointed out that the reaction of the kyiv regime to the partial destruction of the strategic structure “reflects its terrorist nature.”

Russia opens criminal investigation into Crimean bridge explosion

The reactions in Ukraine came from Mikhail Podoliak, an advisor to the Presidential Office of Volomir Zelensky, who tweeted that the detonation on the bridge in Crimea is “the beginning” and assured that “everything illegal must be destroyed.”

In turn, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, published a video of the fire after the explosion on the Crimean bridge with a photo of Marilyn Monroe, wishing “good morning” to Ukraine.

“The reaction of the kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure reflects its terrorist nature,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

The explosion of a cargo vehicle caused the fire of seven fuel tanks of a train and the partial collapse of two road sections of the bridge.

It is noted that the people who lost their lives could have been in a passenger car that was next to the truck at the time of the explosion. Two bodies have already been recovered from the Kerch Strait.

“At this time, the bodies of the two victims – a man and a woman – have already been removed from the water and their identities are being established,” the publication said.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for the explosion of a truck on the Crimean bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the creation of a government commission in relation to the accident at the Crimean bridge.

The fire on the Crimean bridge was caused by the explosion of a cargo vehicle, the Russian National Antiterrorist Committee reported.

“What happened today is, of course, a planned action by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU),” the deputy chairman of the Security Commission of the Russian Duma or Lower House, Yuri Afonin, told the TASS agency.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly threatened in the last seven months of war to destroy the bridge.

When the infrastructure was operating at full capacity, 40,000 cars circulated per day and allowed the passage of 14 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo.

On March 18, 2014, in the Kremlin, President Putin signed the submission to the Duma of the law on the incorporation of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol as new subjects of the Russian Federation.

The formal reunification treaty was signed by the Russian President, the President of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Ergei Aksyonov, and by the Mayor of the city of Sevastopol Alexei Chali, which entered the Russian Federation as a federal city.

