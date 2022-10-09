Demonstration in the United Kingdom demands the release of Julian Assange | News

Report This Content

Thousands of supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange formed a human chain outside the British Parliament in London on Saturday to demand that the UK cancel plans to extradite the Australian journalist to the United States.

They summon a human chain for the freedom of Assange in the United Kingdom

Supporters of the 51-year-old journalist raised banners and posters asking the British government to disavow his delivery to the US Justice, considering that the case is a political persecution as a result of the revelations on his website.

Also in the US capital, a similar demonstration will be held near the headquarters of the Department of Justice, in the city of Washington DC, in which they will demand that the Joe Biden government desist from prosecuting Assange.

The Australian, who faces charges that could land him in jail for life, is accused of hacking and 17 violations of the Espionage Act. If convicted, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison.

Assange is appealing against the British government’s approval of his extradition to the United States in June to face charges related to WikiLeaks cables he published more than a decade ago.

The Australian has been imprisoned in Britain since 2019 after spending years in the small Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition.

Stella Moris, wife of Assange, greeted those present accompanied by their two children, born while the computer programmer was a refugee in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

In statements to the media, the lawyer said that the human chain shows “the great support that” Assange has from people who are “disgusted by the injustice of an illegitimate legal process”, which, she said, “is nothing more than an instrumentalization of the law to keep him in prison indefinitely.

In Melbourne, Australia, a massive rally was also held to demand that Assange have the charges against him dropped.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



