At least 12 dead leaves bus fire in India | News

A bus caught fire after colliding with a truck on a highway in western India early Saturday morning, killing at least 12 passengers, a local official said.

More than 30 injured were being treated at the local Civilian Hospital while an investigation into the cause of the accident was carried out, another official said at the police control room in Nashik, some 190 kilometers north of India’s financial capital. Mumbai.

The bus caught fire after colliding with a diesel tanker truck, according to local media reports. Videos on social media showed the bus engulfed in a huge ball of fire.

Most of the passengers were asleep when the bus caught fire around 5:00 a.m. local time and the vehicle was completely burned, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Some people who lived near the road arrived at the scene but were unable to help when the fire engulfed the vehicle. Rescue work began after firefighters and police put out the blaze, police officer Bhagwan Adke said.

Eknath Shinde, the state’s top elected official, said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed by the bus tragedy”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



