North Korea launches a new projectile over the Sea of ​​Japan | News

North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in Korea) in the early hours of Sunday morning (local time), the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced.

North Korea says missile tests are self-defense

On the other hand, Japanese government sources quoted by NHK public television have reported the impact and the Japanese Coast Guard has assured that it has not received any information of any damage caused by the projectile to any Japanese vessel.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office confirmed the launch on Twitter.

[Emergency alert]

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow.

— PM’s Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO)

October 8, 2022

“North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile. We will continue to report,” the office said.

North Korea’s NKH channel interrupted its program to broadcast a speech by Kim Jong-un, speaking about the launch of a missile a few minutes ago into the Sea of ​​Japan.

This is the seventh such launch in the DPRK in the past two weeks.

[��������] The North Korean NKH channel interrupted its program to broadcast a speech by Kim Jong-un, speaking about the missile launch a few minutes ago towards the Sea of ​​Japan. pic.twitter.com/RacBHLW87j

— GEOPOLITICS (@diplomacyoffr)

October 8, 2022

In a recent response to military exercises by South Korea, the US and Japan in the region, the Pyongyang government said its latest tests are a “self-defense measure” against “direct military threats” from the United States.

The launch comes after Seoul and Washington wrapped up a naval exercise the day before with the presence of the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



