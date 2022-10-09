Explosion at gas station in Ireland causes ten deaths | News

Report This Content

The Irish Police and the emergency services announced this Saturday that there were ten fatalities in the explosion the day before at a gas station in the town of Creeslough, County Donegal, northwest of that European nation.

The explosion at the service station in the small town, located about 50 km from the border with Northern Ireland, occurred at 3:20 p.m. local time. It caused the collapse of two residential buildings located next to the site.

According to the Police, the victims are four men, three women, two adolescents (a boy and a girl) and a minor. Apparently, they are all natives of the town, where around 400 people live.

The gas station belonged to the Applegreen company and the only supermarket in the town, the local post office and a hairdresser were based there. According to the Police, so far everything indicates that the explosion was due to an accident.

The authorities reported that they do not expect to find more victims after rescuers, firefighters and members of the emergency services searched in detail under the rubble during almost the entire morning from Friday to Saturday.

Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD has offered his sympathies to the community in #Creeslough after an “unspeakable tragedy” unfolded there yesterday.

He has also thanked the emergency services who worked tirelessly through the night following the explosion at a local filling station. pic.twitter.com/9r31touVmz

— Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews)

October 8, 2022

Meanwhile, eight injured with various conditions are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, located 24 kilometers from Creeslough.

Faced with the arrival of numerous trauma patients, the hospital had to activate an emergency plan and its emergency department advised local residents not to go there if they needed care, but to consult their GPs or report to another hospital, called NowDoc.

Due to the complexity of the search and rescue efforts for survivors, the airspace was restricted throughout the night to allow numerous ambulance helicopters to travel.

I am shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of life in Donegal.

My deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to the entire community of Creeslough as they come together in their moment of grief.

— Liz Truss (@trussliz)

October 8, 2022

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin tweeted that his “thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, and those injured in the devastating explosion.” He also sent condolences to UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The victims were also remembered during a mass celebrated in the village church on Saturday morning, and led by the priest John Joe Duffy.





Translated by RJ983



