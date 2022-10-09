North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul says

MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military.

“North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan,” the agency reports.

Later, the media clarified that we are talking about two short-range ballistic missiles. They were launched from the area of ​​the city of Munchon, located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan.

North Korea has carried out several missile launches since late September in response to US and South Korean refusals to stop military exercises. In Pyongyang, they are viewed as a rehearsal for a war against the DPRK.

All the missiles were presumably ballistic, the flight altitude was about 50 kilometers, the range was from 300 to 400 kilometers. Some of them flew along a non-standard trajectory.