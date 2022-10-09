World
North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul says
MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military.
“North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan,” the agency reports.
Later, the media clarified that we are talking about two short-range ballistic missiles. They were launched from the area of the city of Munchon, located on the coast of the Sea of Japan.
North Korea has carried out several missile launches since late September in response to US and South Korean refusals to stop military exercises. In Pyongyang, they are viewed as a rehearsal for a war against the DPRK.
All the missiles were presumably ballistic, the flight altitude was about 50 kilometers, the range was from 300 to 400 kilometers. Some of them flew along a non-standard trajectory.
