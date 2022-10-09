192 deaths reported due to floods in Niger | Multimedia

Report This Content

The General Directorate of Civil Protection of Niger reported this Saturday 192 fatalities and 200 deaths after torrential rains that have hit the African country since June of the current year to date.

According to the authority, most of the deaths were caused after heavy rainfall destroyed precarious clay houses, whose collapse caused the death by drowning of residents.

He also pointed out that after the floods it is estimated that at least 260,000 people are affected nationwide.

Torrential rainfall and floods continue to wreak havoc in Niger����.

The number of flood-affected people has increased ⬆️by 60% from 140,000 to 226,000 within a week.

At least 168 people have been killed.

Time is of the essence and we must scale-up assistance now to #SaveLives. pic.twitter.com/tFQ1jrf7Jh

— OCHA NIGER (@OCHA_Niger)

September 21, 2022

Given the critical situation, the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management approved a week-long awareness campaign on the risks of floods on September 15.

The initiative is implemented with the support of the Office of Population, Refugees and Migration, as well as the United Nations Organization (UN), with the purpose of mitigating the impact of floods in the nation.

During 2021, the torrential summer rains caused at least 77 deaths and 250,000 affected in the country.

In another order, the director of the national meteorological agency, Katiellou Gaptia Lawan, stressed that this year’s heavy rains were consistent with climate change impact models.

Niger is the poorest country in the world, according to the reference of the 2020 Human Development Index prepared by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



