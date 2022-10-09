North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul says

MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The agency said in a statement that the rockets were fired from the area of ​​the city of Munchon, located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan.

Earlier, Yonhap reported that the DPRK launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles since the end of September in response to the refusal of the United States and South Korea to stop military exercises, which are considered in Pyongyang as a rehearsal for a war against the DPRK.