Lukashenka explained why he is not going to “run around the shops”

MINSK, October 8 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned officials that he was not going to run around the shops to check the price level.

On October 6, the head of the Belarusian state held a meeting with the government on the price situation in the republic, at which he criticized the rise in prices for goods, the current level of inflation and ordered a ban on price increases in the country from October 6.

“Let’s get moving, don’t refer to these sanctions. Everything is in our hands! Work – what else do you want from me?.. But I won’t run around the shops,” Lukashenka said at a meeting on Thursday, the corresponding video fragment of which was published on Saturday close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, the Telegram channel Pool of the First.

At the same time, the head of state explained that sometimes he wants to go to the store, but after more than twenty years of work as the president of the country, he is somehow ashamed.

“What did you come to the store for? Buy something? So they will buy and bring me, if necessary, they will provide. Therefore, you can’t say that I came to buy something. To promote? .. I don’t need it either. I’m ashamed, believe me – I want to come in, but I’m ashamed. And then, it’s a crowd of people,” the Belarusian leader shared his reasoning.

“Therefore, please, each of you perform your functions. Make sure that people feel good,” Alexander Lukashenko set a task for officials.