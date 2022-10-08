World

The Italian received seven kilograms of hallucinogens by mistake

ROME, Oct 8 – RIA Novosti. A resident of Italian Bologna mistakenly received a box of 7 kilograms of vegetable raw materials containing the potent narcotic substance dimethyltryptamine, Corriere di Bologna reported.
Last Thursday, an Italian was waiting for a courier to deliver a pair of shoes ordered online. He left two boxes at his house instead of one: in the second parcel there were 13 bundles with a “substance of plant origin of dark green color.” Suspecting something was wrong, the man took them to the police.
As reported in the note, dimethyltryptamine is the basis of a natural hallucinogen used by the indigenous peoples of the Amazon basin, where it is taken in the form of a drink called ayahuasca.
The police found out that the parcel was intended for a resident of the UK, and arrived in the Apennines due to a mistake by the postal service. The police seized the cargo pending the results of the investigation.
In Italy, ten people were poisoned by a poisonous mandrake

