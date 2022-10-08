Mass stabbing leaves two dead in Las Vegas, USA | News

Report This Content

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, United States (USA) reported this Thursday that at least two people died and six others were injured in a massive stabbing that occurred in front of a casino.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the authorities indicated that the Department received a report, at approximately 11:42 (local time), about a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino south of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The police captain, Dori Koren, specified that of the total number of injured, three are in critical condition and the rest in stable condition.

In a first report, six victims had been reported, of which the death of one was confirmed.

Additionally, Koren stated that the suspect was quickly apprehended and that the weapon recovered was a “large kitchen knife.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department indicated that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident and that, so far, the suspect’s reasons for carrying out the attack are unknown.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



