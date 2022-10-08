France reports more than 60,000 new cases of Covid-19 | News

The French Public Health Agency reported this Thursday more than 60,000 new positive cases of Covid-19, for the second consecutive day, as well as a rise in the number of hospitalized.

The entity specified in a report that, in the last 24 hours, 65,537 infections by the virus were diagnosed, while 66,564 were notified the day before.

“In week 39, the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 increased strongly throughout metropolitan France, especially in the elderly,” the agency said.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 amounted to 494 infections per 100,000 people, which in September did not exceed 200.

Likewise, Public Health of France noted that the incidence rate has decreased considerably in people under 20 years of age, and the BA5 sublineage of the omicron variant circulates mostly.

In relation to hospitalizations, some 523 patients have been treated in the last day in health units, and 50 deaths were recorded as a result of complications associated with the disease. France has accumulated more than 155,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

For her part, days before, the member of the French Government’s strategic vaccination committee, Brigitte Autran, declared to a local program that that country is in the eighth wave of Covid-19.

“All indicators are on the rise, positivity rates, hospitalization, emergency room visits and even the rate of hospitalization in intensive care has increased. So yeah, we’re in this eighth wave,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



