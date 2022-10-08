Lebanon confirms first case of cholera in nearly 30 years | News

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday the first case of cholera reported in that nation since 1993, notified in the Akkar district, located to the north.

According to the entity, this case was registered on October 5 and the patient is stable while receiving the corresponding treatment.

In an emergency meeting, the Minister of Health of the interim Government, Firas Al-Abyad, presented a response plan in this case, in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund. (UNICEF).

This protocol highlights the importance of investigating the cases, their surroundings, examining the water sources, the sewage network, and performing the necessary bacteriological diagnoses.

Likewise, it adopts the issuance of circulars to hospitals and care centers on the definition of cases, as well as facilitating a reserve of vaccines and medicines for the treatment of injuries.

On September 30, the WHO warned about the increase in cholera outbreaks in almost 30 countries during this 2022, after years of having registered the decrease in cases.

“Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacillus Vibrio cholerae. It has a short incubation period, which fluctuates between two hours and five days,” the WHO recalled.

