Thai king to visit victims of daycare shooting | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The kings of Thailand, Vajiralongkorn and Suthida, will visit this Friday the victims and wounded of the attack perpetrated the day before by a former police officer on a nursery in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, which left at least 37 dead.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Attack on kindergarten leaves at least 36 dead in Thailand

The King’s Office indicated that Monarch Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will visit some wounded in the Uthai Sawan hospital, the town where the massacre occurred, in the afternoon.

The Thai government reported that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will also go to the hospital to show his support for the wounded and the victims of those killed in the shooting.

Thailand began mourning the daycare massacre on Friday that left 37 dead, including at least 22 children killed in one of the country’s deadliest attacks.

In tribute to the victims of the attack, the prime minister ordered that all flags on government buildings be lowered to half-staff as a sign of mourning.

The attack was carried out by former police officer Panya Khamrab who, armed with a rifle, a pistol and a knife, entered a daycare center killing more than 20 children between the ages of 2 and 3.

After committing the shooting, the former police officer fled by car, hit several pedestrians and ended up killing his wife and son before committing suicide.

The massacre perpetrated in Uthai Sawan is one of the most serious recorded in a school in the world, apart from armed conflicts or terrorist attacks.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report