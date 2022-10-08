Union organizations demand wage increases in Spain | News

Report This Content

The general secretaries of the Workers’ Commissions and the General Union of Workers, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, respectively, demanded this Friday the beginning of negotiations in favor of wage increases in Spain in order to compensate for the rise in the country’s inflation rate, in addition to alert greater labor conflict.

During a demonstration in front of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), labor leaders denounced that several companies get rich at the expense of not raising workers’ wages.

“In Spain there is no decent work if there is no decent wage increase, compared to the nine percent rise in the consumer price index (CPI), the average rise in agreements is around 2.6 percent,” said the maximum representative of UGT, Pepe Álvarez.

In this sense, Pérez asked the CEOE to dialogue to ensure the proletariat a reasonable period of time will recover the lost purchasing power.

“We have come to tell the Madrid employers that they have a short-term view of the situation, which hampers economic recovery, we call on businessmen to unblock the negotiation of the many agreements that remain paralyzed”, emphasized the leader of the CCOO, Unai Sordo .

The union organizations specified that the demonstrations will continue on November 3 with a mobilization in Madrid; adding that it is a first calendar of protests to unblock the salary negotiation and that the CEOE resume negotiations for a new Agreement for Employment and Collective Bargaining (AENC).

