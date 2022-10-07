Ukrainian military complains about disruptions in Starlink, media write

MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops are complaining about disruptions in the Starlink satellite communications system owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

A senior Ukrainian government official told the publication that some of these Starlink outages have led to “catastrophic” loss of communications in the Ukrainian forces in the past few weeks and caused panic among the military. It is noted that problems with the operation of the devices were serious in the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, they were also observed in the Kharkov region and during the activities of Ukrainian troops against the troops of the DPR and LPR.

In Ukraine, it is assumed that the reason for the interruptions could be the system’s attempts to prevent its interception by Russian forces.

On February 26, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov asked Musk to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and access to satellite Internet, the next day Musk announced that Starlink was now operating in the country. For the period of martial law in Ukraine, the use of subscriber satellite terminals of the Starlink system was allowed for all categories of users. The former head of the Roscosmos state corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, wrote to Musk on his Telegram channel that he “will have to answer like an adult” for supplying the Ukrainian forces with military communications equipment, and also announced Musk’s “involvement” in this way in the supply of Ukrainian troops.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband Internet access around the world . Musk’s SpaceX has launched more than 2,300 Starlink satellites into orbit. Connection to Starlink will not be available for residents of Russia, China, Belarus, Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea, follows from the coverage map published on the network’s website.